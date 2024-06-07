BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Lowered to C$109.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$112.00 to C$109.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Desjardins lowered their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price target on BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BRP from C$110.00 to C$108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$103.00.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$86.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$91.07. BRP has a one year low of C$77.42 and a one year high of C$122.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.79 billion. BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP will post 10.0525739 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

