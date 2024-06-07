Brokers Offer Predictions for Textron Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Textron in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Textron Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TXT stock opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. Textron has a 1 year low of $63.47 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day moving average is $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC boosted its position in Textron by 2.5% during the first quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Textron by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Textron by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Textron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

