Brokerages Set Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) PT at $255.27

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL opened at $221.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

