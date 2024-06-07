Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.78, but opened at $41.48. Braze shares last traded at $37.88, with a volume of 408,735 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRZE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Braze from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,177 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $383,231.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $567,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,114 shares of company stock worth $3,344,997. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 29.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Braze by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Braze by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Braze by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Braze by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

