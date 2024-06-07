Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.100–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $577.0 million-$581.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.0 million. Braze also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.10)-$(0.06) EPS.

Braze Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of BRZE traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $38.26. 1,133,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,480. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.55. Braze has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. Analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRZE. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Braze from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $383,231.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,114 shares of company stock worth $3,344,997. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

