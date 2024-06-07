Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.04)-$(0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $140.5-141.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.76 million. Braze also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.100–0.060 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRZE. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Braze from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Braze from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.65.

Shares of Braze stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.29. 602,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,048. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $49.55. Braze has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $174,817.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,334,321.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $174,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,334,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,114 shares of company stock worth $3,344,997 in the last ninety days. 24.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

