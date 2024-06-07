Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $380,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,702 shares in the company, valued at $40,838,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,134. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in BOX by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BOX by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BOX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 318,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of BOX by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 645,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 44,280 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.83. BOX has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.92 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

