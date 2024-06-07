Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

SAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $337.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $335.00.

Boston Beer Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:SAM opened at $294.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.60. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $254.40 and a 52 week high of $395.52. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

