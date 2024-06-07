Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 353,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,361 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,254,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Booking by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,351 shares of company stock worth $18,440,475. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Booking Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Booking stock traded down $31.26 on Friday, reaching $3,778.80. 24,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,339. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,579.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,637.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,539.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.