Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Up 0.8 %

BA stock opened at $191.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.76 and a 200 day moving average of $204.17. The firm has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.55. Boeing has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Boeing by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after buying an additional 2,921,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 861.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $467,338,000 after buying an additional 1,617,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

