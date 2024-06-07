BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.52

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.52 and last traded at $101.46, with a volume of 31939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.32.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.61.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
