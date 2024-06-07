BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.52

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.52 and last traded at $101.46, with a volume of 31939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.32.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.61.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 199,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 918,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

