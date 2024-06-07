BMO Capital Markets Raises Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Price Target to $100.00

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 86.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCR traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 511,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,982. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of -69.58. Structure Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $75.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.83.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPCR. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Washington University purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

