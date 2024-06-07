BMO Capital Markets Raises Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target to $91.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MRUS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Merus from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Merus from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Get Merus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Merus

Merus Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MRUS opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.21. Merus has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. Analysts expect that Merus will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merus news, VP Harry Shuman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $317,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $370,335.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 32.9% during the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,509,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after acquiring an additional 373,782 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter valued at $555,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter valued at $20,492,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.