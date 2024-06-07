Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider L. Becker Hewes Sells 4,922 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) insider L. Becker Hewes sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $523,848.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, May 31st, L. Becker Hewes sold 34,108 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $3,612,378.28.

On Thursday, March 7th, L. Becker Hewes sold 3,097 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $280,866.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $104.42 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.74.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The company had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,250,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,954,000 after acquiring an additional 821,868 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,893,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 108.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,040,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 22.8% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,685,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,855,000 after purchasing an additional 498,622 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 81.1% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 751,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,745,000 after purchasing an additional 336,600 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. Citigroup increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

