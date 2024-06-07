BloombergSen Inc. Sells 45,739 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

BloombergSen Inc. lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,739 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for approximately 5.7% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BloombergSen Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of AON worth $90,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,390,000 after buying an additional 50,290 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,406,000 after acquiring an additional 179,238 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,244,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in AON by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,094,000 after acquiring an additional 55,703 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.86.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $285.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,979. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.35.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

