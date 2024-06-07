BloombergSen Inc. Sells 2,665 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

BloombergSen Inc. trimmed its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Smartsheet makes up 0.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791 in the last three months. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.22. 7,374,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,912. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

