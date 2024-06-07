BloombergSen Inc. Lowers Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BloombergSen Inc. trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for approximately 3.7% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $58,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.63.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock traded down $5.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $355.19. 1,562,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.86 and its 200 day moving average is $363.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

