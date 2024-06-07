BloombergSen Inc. Lowers Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

BloombergSen Inc. lessened its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Goosehead Insurance comprises about 0.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,847,000 after buying an additional 351,630 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 383.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 55,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,614,000.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 0.6 %

GSHD stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.12. 121,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.74. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $92.76.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Miller acquired 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Goosehead Insurance

About Goosehead Insurance

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.