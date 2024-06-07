Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 0.9% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 13,816.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,744,370,000 after buying an additional 3,597,828 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,150 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 255.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,593 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $117.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,198,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,309. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.17 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The stock has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

