Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,512,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,183 shares during the period. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $52,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTT. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,249,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 273,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 201,753 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,874,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1,044.8% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 197,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 180,299 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 455,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 78,053 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE BTT traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 45,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,082. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

