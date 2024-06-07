Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Shares Down 16.7%

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 424,226 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 406% from the average session volume of 83,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Black Iron Inc engages in the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

