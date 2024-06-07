BITICA COIN (BDCC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 0% against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $723.77 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,107,690,179 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999018 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

