Bitcoin (BTC) Price Up 3.2% This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $70,713.09 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,393.65 billion and approximately $25.00 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.47 or 0.00697844 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00058711 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00088555 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000282 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,708,475 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
