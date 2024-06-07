Bitcoin (BTC) Price Up 3.2% This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $70,713.09 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,393.65 billion and approximately $25.00 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.47 or 0.00697844 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00058711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00088555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,708,475 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

