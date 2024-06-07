Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 82,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 215,163 shares.The stock last traded at $6.41 and had previously closed at $6.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BVS

Bioventus Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $511.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.51 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. Research analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $29,865.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,334.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,720 shares of company stock valued at $80,435 over the last three months. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Juniper Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 2.7% during the third quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 6,833,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,552,000 after purchasing an additional 176,870 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bioventus by 15.0% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,035,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 135,168 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bioventus by 66.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 48,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bioventus by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.