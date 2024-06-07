Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.92

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.55. Biomerica shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 23,211 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $9.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 117.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biomerica stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biomerica, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BMRA Free Report ) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.34% of Biomerica worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

