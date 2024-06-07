Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.92

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.55. Biomerica shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 23,211 shares traded.
Biomerica Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $9.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 117.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Biomerica
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Biomerica
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Stock Average Calculator
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.