Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BMEA. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays downgraded Biomea Fusion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA traded down $7.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. 10,332,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,237. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a market cap of $144.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.35. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $43.69.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth $404,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 177,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the first quarter worth $462,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Read More

