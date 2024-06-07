Biffa (LON:BIFF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $410.00

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 410 ($5.25) and traded as low as GBX 409.60 ($5.25). Biffa shares last traded at GBX 410 ($5.25), with a volume of 2,262,183 shares.

Biffa Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 410 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25.

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

