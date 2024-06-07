BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU) Trading Up 1.2%

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$21.98 and last traded at C$21.91. 187,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average session volume of 41,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.64.

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.85.

