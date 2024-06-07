Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $46.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,669,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $76,050,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,973,000 after buying an additional 1,742,471 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 379.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,903,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,145,000 after buying an additional 1,506,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,266,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

