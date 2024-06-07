Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Earnings Results

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 1.8 %

BBWI opened at $46.39 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBWI

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.