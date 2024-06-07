Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Holdings Raised by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,681,099 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,516 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $48,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 35.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $925,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485,756 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,464,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150,142 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $821,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417,244 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,606,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $173,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385,566 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,399,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $631,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,559 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,535,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,982,295. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

