Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Barnwell Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRN opened at $2.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.11.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 71,050 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $189,703.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,600,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,244.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 71,050 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $189,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,600,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,244.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 17,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,687,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,837.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 161,140 shares of company stock valued at $442,854 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

