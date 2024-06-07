Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 302.01% from the company’s current price.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. 2,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,169. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a market cap of $77.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.46. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

Get Barinthus Biotherapeutics alerts:

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. On average, analysts expect that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barinthus Biotherapeutics

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. DC Funds LP acquired a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:BRNS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 642,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Barinthus Biotherapeutics comprises 14.8% of DC Funds LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DC Funds LP owned about 1.65% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.