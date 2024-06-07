Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.41

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $1.61. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 11,126 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.28.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 121.51% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Research analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRFH Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

