Barclays Trims Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Target Price to $16.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GTES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Gates Industrial from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.13.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GTES

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $862.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 796.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78,605 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,149 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,490,000 after purchasing an additional 624,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,265,000 after buying an additional 620,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.