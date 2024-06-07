Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Bank7 has increased its dividend by an average of 21.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Bank7 has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

BSVN stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $277.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank7 news, VP Henry Litchfield sold 2,290 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $69,112.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,049 shares of company stock valued at $339,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

