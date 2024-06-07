Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2024

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVNGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Bank7 has increased its dividend by an average of 21.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Bank7 has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Bank7 Trading Down 2.0 %

BSVN stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $277.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bank7

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank7 news, VP Henry Litchfield sold 2,290 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $69,112.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,049 shares of company stock valued at $339,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.