Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Down 0.1%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shares dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.52 and last traded at $39.63. Approximately 6,406,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 38,880,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $312.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 25.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 27.2% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 47,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 149,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 217,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

