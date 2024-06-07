Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 222.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,582,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,472,596 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.7% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $120,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,734,407,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,071.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880,492 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,970,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 143.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,659,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281,690 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,649,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,219 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 38,640,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,141,551. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $40.19. The company has a market cap of $310.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.26.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

