Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) is Oaktree Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,330,544 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,588,418 shares during the period. Banco Bradesco comprises 1.8% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $120,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBD. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

NYSE:BBD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.48. 5,202,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,917,732. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BBD. Jefferies Financial Group cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

