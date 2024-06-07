Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $20.55 Million Holdings in Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT)

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its position in Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,727 shares during the quarter. Orange County Bancorp makes up approximately 2.0% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 6.04% of Orange County Bancorp worth $20,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Orange County Bancorp by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OBT traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.63. 1,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,425. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $64.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $263.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 22.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at $269,619.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,485 shares of company stock worth $76,046. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

