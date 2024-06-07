Banc Funds Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 1.48% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $34.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $300.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.69 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Enterprise Bancorp Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

