Baldwin Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 21.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE J traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.09 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,195. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

