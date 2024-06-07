Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 240 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $4,954,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.26. 2,438,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657,322. The firm has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.72 and a 12 month high of $182.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.64.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at $74,765,836.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,664,957 shares of company stock worth $1,088,812,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

