Baldwin Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 33.1% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cfra increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,096. The stock has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

