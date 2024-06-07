Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.5% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 495.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 56,352 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 213.8% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.84. 1,925,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,423,464. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.87. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

