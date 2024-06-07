Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,709,000 after buying an additional 1,941,323 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Corteva by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,359,000 after buying an additional 8,260,808 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Corteva by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Corteva by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,815,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,133,000 after acquiring an additional 310,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Corteva by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,528,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,674,000 after acquiring an additional 883,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.40. 1,016,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,569. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.96. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTVA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.