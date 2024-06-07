Baldwin Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,758 shares of company stock worth $25,580,826. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.55. 5,718,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,468,178. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $179.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

