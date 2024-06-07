Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 0.6% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Accenture by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 99,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,798,000 after acquiring an additional 64,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,421,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Accenture by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 95,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after buying an additional 63,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 0.4 %

ACN traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.57. 1,126,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,004. The firm has a market cap of $194.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.15 and its 200 day moving average is $340.51.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.