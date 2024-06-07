Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC Purchases 2,359,793 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,359,793 shares during the period. Annexon makes up 3.5% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC owned 15.14% of Annexon worth $36,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth $2,306,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Annexon by 33.2% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 224,156 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Annexon by 2.5% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 399,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Annexon by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Annexon by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Annexon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Annexon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. 4,616,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Annexon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.