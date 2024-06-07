Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC Buys 100,000 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Aclaris Therapeutics comprises 0.4% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC owned approximately 4.94% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,363,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,037,000 after acquiring an additional 33,482 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9,578.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,261,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. 307,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,687. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 248.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

